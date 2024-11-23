Game Preview: Joe Thornton #19 Retirement Celebration

The Sharks host the Buffalo Sabres at SAP Center for the Joe Thornton #19 Celebration game.

When: Saturday, November 23

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

19 Retirement Ceremony and Game Details:

Outside SAP Center (free and open to the public) 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Jumbo Fest 12:15- 1:30 p.m.: Teal Carpet alumni arrivals

Inside SAP Center 12:45 p.m.: Sharks365 early entry doors open 1 p.m.: General doors open 2:30 p.m.: #19 Retirement Ceremony starts 5 p.m.: Game time



Arrive early to enjoy all of the festivities and to make sure you’re in your seat for a historic ceremony! Fans can join the “Jumbo Fest” taking place on Barack Obama Blvd. outside of SAP Center from 11 – 2 p.m. The Sharks will host a pre-game street rally featuring VIP Teal Carpet arrivals hosted by Danny Miller and Emily Harlan, partner booths, Sharks merchandise, food trucks, and more. Fans can take a photo with several Joe Thornton’s themed backdrops and check out some of his career highlight collages, memorabilia, and pick-up a Jumbo Joe themed beard to wear in celebration of his retirement (beards are while supplies last).

As fans head into SAP Center for the game against the Buffalo Sabres, all fans will receive a Joe Thornton “Magic Puck” that unfolds to reveal images of Joe Thornton throughout his Sharks years. Fans can also check out his uniform on display at the South Bar and enjoy specialty cocktails and food offerings all themed for Jumbo’s big night. Special edition gear and memorabilia collection commemorating the historic occasion will be available at the Sharks Pro Shop and sharksproshop.com.

The week-long festivities culminate with the most anticipated moment – the official #19 Retirement Ceremony taking place pregame. In front of a full arena of fans, family, friends, and teammates, Joe Thornton’s iconic #19 will be permanently enshrined, ensuring that his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of Sharks fans who witnessed his greatness.