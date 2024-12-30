December 2024: Holiday Assist Campaign

Sharks provided a $30,000 grant to Bill Wilson Center

During the season of giving, the Sharks Foundation focused their efforts on spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of children and families in the Bay Area.

This December the Foundation provided a $30,000 Community Assist Grant to Bill Wilson Center (BWC), whose mission is to improve the lives of youth, individuals, families and our communities through housing, mental health care, supportive services, and advocacy. The funding sponsored 300 Kits4Kids which include new bedding, towels, stuffed animals, and activities, and will be provided to youth staying at BWC shelters to help with intake, adjustment, and improve a child’s mental state during onboarding and throughout their stay.

On December 18, Sharks players’ significant others and representatives from Safeway assembled the 300 kits at North County Family Shelter.

Image-(23)

Once packing was complete, some of the kits were then distributed onsite to residents by Sharks players Ty Dellandrea and Henry Thrun, while S.J. Sharkie took photos with families. Additionally, made possible by a $10,000 donation of grocery gift cards from the Safeway Foundation, 35 residents received a $200 card and the nearly 100 guests were treated to a delicious holiday meal.

Image-(25)

To add to the support, members of Team Teal participated in Bill Wilson Center’s Adopt-a-Family program which supports 2,000 youth every holiday season. The Sharks Foundation chose to assist 24-year-old single mother Lorraine and her two young children by purchasing warm clothing, toys, books, and gift cards from the family’s wish list. Collectively, Team Teal provided $7,600 in gifts and impacted 73 lives through Bill Wilson Center’s Adopt-A-Family program.

Image-(21)

The Sharks Foundation’s also got into the holiday spirit by hosting the group’s annual winter service event. The team elected to partner with Martha’s Kitchen and supported them through a canned food drive, placing barrels at satellite locations like Sharks Ice at San Jose and prior to the Sharks December 28 home game. To round out their efforts, the Young Professionals Board will volunteer at one of Martha’s Kitchen’s hot meal services in the new year.

Image-(26)

In total, the Sharks Foundation donated $30,000 to assist community members with basic human services this December.

SJS_2024-25_December-Recap_2568x1444

