December 2024: Holiday Assist Campaign

During the season of giving, the Sharks Foundation focused their efforts on spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of children and families in the Bay Area.

This December the Foundation provided a $30,000 Community Assist Grant to Bill Wilson Center (BWC), whose mission is to improve the lives of youth, individuals, families and our communities through housing, mental health care, supportive services, and advocacy. The funding sponsored 300 Kits4Kids which include new bedding, towels, stuffed animals, and activities, and will be provided to youth staying at BWC shelters to help with intake, adjustment, and improve a child’s mental state during onboarding and throughout their stay.

On December 18, Sharks players’ significant others and representatives from Safeway assembled the 300 kits at North County Family Shelter.