August "Summer of Teal" event calendar

20220828_svp_parade03

The Sharks are ramping up a “Summer of Teal” filled with fun events and community activities taking place throughout the Bay Area.

The Summer of Teal August schedule of events:

8/3-8/4: Italian Family Festa at Historic Park

8/23: Mustang Sports Day

8/25: King of the Streets Low Rider Show

8/25: Silicon Valley Pride - More Info

Fans who would like to stay up to date on the latest Sharks happenings and events can also subscribe to Sharks Weekly at sjsharks.com/subscribe.

Additionally, fans can stay cool all summer by participating in public skating sessions and the Learn To Skate program at any one of three Sharks Ice locations in San Jose, Oakland, and Fremont. For more details, visit www.sharksice.com.

