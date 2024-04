In celebration of Earth Day, the Foundation and **SAP** joined forces on a $50,000 grant to **Save The Bay** which will support their San Francisco Bay Habitat Restoration/Environmental Education in Shoreline Classrooms program; specifically to provide half-day fieldtrips to the shoreline for 1,500 K-12, Title 1 students to integrate storytelling and games to inspire a personal connection with the Bay and a desire to protect it. Students will explore topics such as endangered species and climate change and help restore tidal marsh while applying STEM and experiential learning concepts.

In addition to the grant funds, on April 24 volunteers from SAP and the Sharks joined Save The Bay’s Habitat Restoration Team at All American Canal in Menlo Park to help protect our marshes from invasive plants which degrade habitats by crowding out the California native species that our landscapes and wildlife have adapted to live with. The crew pulled nearly 300 lbs. of invasive plant species to make way for native plants which support healthy salt marsh ecosystems. Click here to view a recap of the event: https://www.nhl.com/sharks/video/save-the-bay-marsh-restoration-6351995637112