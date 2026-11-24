Defenceman Carter Yakemchuk was loaned to the Belleville Senators on Tuesday morning.

To replace him on the roster ahead of a road trip during which the Senators will play four games in seven days, another young defenceman — Djibril Touré — has been recalled.

Touré could therefore make his NHL debut soon. The young defender, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, wore an Ottawa jersey during the Prospect Challenge and in a few preseason games. However, he has never had the chance to do so in a regular-season game.

At 23, Touré has just begun his third season in pro hockey. For the very first time in his career, he has not played a single game in the ECHL. He has appeared in 17 of the Belleville Senators’ 20 games. He is currently the most penalized player on his team, having spent 40 minutes in the penalty box. He has also taken 17 shots on goal, ranking him third on the B-Sens behind Samuel Bolduc and Christian Kyrou. Touré has scored two goals and recorded three assists.

Yakemchuk, for his part, has played in 15 games with Ottawa since the start of the season. He has scored one goal and recorded two assists for a total of three points. However, he has been left out of the lineup 10 times over the last 12 games. As a rookie in Belleville last season, he scored 10 goals and tallied 40 points in 54 games.

The Ottawa Senators and the Belleville Senators will play their next games on Wednesday. While Ottawa will visit the Florida Panthers, Belleville will host the Toronto Marlies.