Why Hockey Players Like Ottawa Senators Star Drake Batherson Are Great Golfers

Drake Batherson is the best golfer on the Ottawa Senators. But, according to the NHL’s top stars, he may in fact be the best in the league.

Nathan MacKinnon, who was the NHL’s MVP last season, told Bleacher Report’s Jonny Lazarus in **a recent interview** that Batherson shot under par when they played together in the summertime. In another interview, MacKinnon said Batherson was, indeed, the best golfer in the NHL.

Batherson, who was born in Indiana but grew up in Germany and moved to Canada when he was eight (with a professional hockey-playing father) is now – yes, even a half-dozen years into his NHL career – a scratch golfer. This summer, he says, he got to a plus-one handicap.

Not bad for someone who is in his sixth NHL season.