Week Ahead presented by Betway

Take a look at the four games the Ottawa Senators play in the next seven days.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators close out their homestand this week with one final home game before they head south for a four-game road trip including two back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning. As they continue their playoff push, this week will be a key opportunity for the Senators to continue their success.

Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators

February 1, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: CBC/SportsNet/TVAS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Starting off on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild are in town for the second of two meetings between the teams this season. Their first meeting came on the road in December, and the Senators walked away with a 3-1 victory. Both the Senators and Wild come into the night on three-game winning streaks, which means only one will be able to continue. The Wild will be without their leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, who has been sidelined by an injury.

Ottawa Senators @ Nashville Predators

February 3, 2025, 7:30 PM

Location: Bridgestone Arena

TV: TSN5/RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Kicking off their four-game road trip, the Senators are headed to Nashville to take on the Predators for the second and final time this season. Like with the Wild, the Senators will be looking to sweep their two-game season series against the Predators. Their first matchup came in early December and saw the Senators win by a score of 3-1. The Predators are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games and will face off against the Sabres and Penguins prior to taking on the Senators.

Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning

February 4, 2025, 7:00 PM AND February 6, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Amalie Arena

TV: TSN5/RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Closing out the week, the Senators will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning not once but twice. It will be two important games for two teams fighting to secure their playoff spots. The Senators have faced off against the Lightning once already this season, coming away with a 5-4 win back in October. The Senators currently sit at third in the Atlantic, one point ahead of the Lightning, while Tampa has one game in hand. A pair of wins would be pivotal for the Senators.

The Week Ahead is presented by Betway, the official sportsbook of the Ottawa Senators.

