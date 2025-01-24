Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators have a busy week ahead as they continue to battle for a playoff spot. The Senators find themselves one point back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division. In a position like this, every game is important and this week features four conference foes —two of which are against a division rival.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

January 24, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: CBC/SportsNet/TVAS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

There’s no better way to kick off the week than with the Battle of Ontario. Anytime the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town promises for an exciting game. In their first meeting this season, back in November, the Senators came away with a 3-0 shutout victory. Heading into tomorrow night’s matchup, the Leafs are in the midst of a two-game losing skid and will be looking to get back in the win column. The Senators’ defence has been one of their biggest strengths as of late and will look to continue their success when they take on Auston Matthews who is currently on a five-game point streak.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Ottawa Senators

January 26, 2025, 5:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5/RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators are back on Sunday in the second half of the team’s back-to-back weekend when they host the Utah Hockey Club at Canadian Tire Centre for the first time in franchise history. In the teams’ first meeting this season, which came on the road in October. The Senators came away with the shutout win by a score of 4-0. Utah plays one game on Friday prior to facing the Senators; heading into that game they are riding a three-game winning streak. They’ll be a team with momentum when they arrive in Ottawa, where the Senators will be looking to sweep their two-game season series.

Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators

January 30, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5/RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Closing out the week, the Washington Capitals are coming to town on Thursday night. This will mark the second time this month that the Capitals play at Canadian Tire Centre this month, their first visit coming on January 16. It was a tight game, as the Capitals came away with a 1-0 overtime win. Since facing the Senators, the Capitals have won their following three games. They’re red hot at the moment, having gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. They’ll be a strong test for the Senators as they continue their playoff push.

