Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators have a busy week ahead as they continue to battle for a playoff spot. The Senators find themselves one point back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division. In a position like this, every game is important and this week features four conference foes —two of which are against a division rival.

Boston Bruins @ Ottawa Senators

January 18, 2025, 3:00 PM

Canadian Tire Centre

CBC/SportsNet/TVAS

TSN1200

The first game of this week is also the first of a pair against the Bruins who are just a single point ahead of the Senators in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. Ottawa won the first battle between these two teams earlier this season when Brady Tkachuk scored in overtime following a game-saving stop by Linus Ullmark. In that game the former Bruin saw his new teammates outshoot Boston 12-0 in the third period en route to the victory. The Senators will look to step up their defense once again — especially against David Pasternak, who has five goals and eight points in his last five games.

Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey

January 19, 2025, 1:00 PM

Location: Prudential Center

TV: TSN5/RDS

Radio: TSN1200

Matinee madness continues for the Senators the very next day when they roll into the Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils. The Devils are led by Jack Hughes who has 18 goals and a team-best 45 points this season. Between the pipes, Jacob Markstrom is leading the way for the Devils with 21 of the team’s 26 wins so far this season. With the short turnaround for both squads it will be interesting to see who gets the call in goal to start the game. The Devils won 3-2 in Ottawa earlier this season, but the Senators scored both their goals unanswered in the third and that is where they will try to pick back up.

Ottawa Senators @ New York Rangers

January 21, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Madison Square Garden

TV: TSN5/RDS2

Radio: TSN1200

Next on the road trip the Senators will face off against the Rangers in New York. Earlier in the season Ottawa lost at Madison Square Garden in a close scoring 2-1 game. That night, the story was Igor Shesterkin and his 40-save performance. So far this year Shesterkin’s .908 GAA has only resulted in 14 wins so the Senators will look to take advantage. Ottawa will look to the veteran Claude Giroux to lead the way, leaning on his experience and success against the Rangers. In 72 career games against the Blueshirts, Giroux has notched 64 points.

Ottawa Senators @ Boston Bruins

January 23, 2025, 3:00 PM

TD Garden

CBC/SportsNet/TVAS

TSN1200

The final game of this seven-day period ends against the same team it started with. The Senators will close out the road trip in Boston against the Bruins as the division and wild card race continues. The Senators will lean on Brady Tkachuk to keep his continued success in his college hometown. So far in his NHL career, Tkachuk has five goals and 12 points in 17 games against Boston. Special teams could be the difference in this one, as the Bruins 30th ranked penalty kill will try to tame Ottawa’s 11th ranked power-play (as of January 18th, 2025).

