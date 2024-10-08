Tkachuk brother’s face off at this year’s Sens Home Opener

The Ottawa Senators’ will begin their 2024-25 season at home on October 10, 7:00 p.m. ET. against the reigning Stanley Cup champions the Florida Panthers. To celebrate the new season, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Sens QR Code Calendar filled with surprises to enjoy throughout the season.

With the Tkachuk’s in town, fans can expect a physical and exciting match to kick off the season. The Plaza will open at 3:00 p.m., fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot as the fan favourite red carpet returns with players arriving between 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. For the first time in 5 years, fans will have the chance to cheer on their team when players arrive through the Gate 1 entrance before doors open.

The beer tent will be on site, fans can enjoy a $5 beer while The Vandura’s perform live on the plaza from 4:30 – 6:45 p.m. Other plaza activations include photo stations, inflatables, face paint and more!

The Ottawa Food Bank will be on location accepting donations to help provide families in need with the food they need to celebrate Thanksgiving. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.

