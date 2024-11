Tomorrow’s bobblehead giveaway will be the first of two this season, with the second coming on March 1 against the San Jose Sharks. The Senators did two bobblehead giveaways last season, too. Last year’s bobbleheads featured forwards Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle.

On the ice, the Senators are facing off against the Vancouver Canucks. It will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, and the second of three games against Canadian teams within a week’s span.

Don’t miss out! Tickets to tomorrow’s game are almost sold out, so grab yours HERE while you still can!