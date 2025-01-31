Sens Set-up: Star Wars Night vs Minnesota Wild

The Ottawa Senators play their final home game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET.

GAMEDAY_Star Wars Night_1920x1080
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators play their final home game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will see the team host their fan-favourite Star Wars Night — tickets are available HERE!

Over 30 Star Wars characters will be in attendance at tomorrow night’s game, where they will participate in in-game activities and be available to fans for photo ops. Throughout Canadian Tire Centre, QR codes will be scattered about for fans to participate in a digital scavenger hunt.

Fans will want to arrive early, as the first 10,000 in attendance will receive their very own light-up Sens Light Saber to light up the rink pre-game.

On the ice, the Senators will be going for their fourth straight win following Thursday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Washington Capitals. The Minnesota Wild are in the same boat, as they have also won their past three games.

Don’t miss out on the action both on the ice and off. Grab your tickets HERE!

