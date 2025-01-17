Sens Set-up: Saturday Matinee vs Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators play their final home game before a three-game road trip tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Boston Bruins at 3:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v BOS setup
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators play their final home game before a three-game road trip tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Boston Bruins at 3:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for tomorrow afternoon’s game are available HERE — with few remaining, grab yours while you still can!

Tomorrow night’s game will be the second time the Senators face off against the Bruins this season — and the first of two matchups between the two teams this week. In their first meeting, the Senators came out on top with a 3-2 overtime win. Josh Norris and Michael Amadio both scored for the Senators alongside Brady Tkachuk, who got the overtime winner.

The Senators will be looking to continue their strong play tomorrow, as they come off a close 1-0 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals last night. It was a tight, defensive game that saw both teams give each other few chances. Defenceman Donovan Sebrango made his NHL debut, while goaltender Leevi Meriläinen turned away 26 of 27 shots for a .963% save percentage.

With both teams battling for a wild card spot in a tight race, tomorrow’s game would be a pivotal win for the Senators.

Few tickets remain, grab yours HERE while they last!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Hockey Talks Night Presented by Bell Let's Talk a Great Success

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Grab Point, Fall to Capitals in Close Game

Preview: Capitals at Senators, January 16, 2025

Sens Set-up: Hockey Talks vs Washington Capitals

Senators Win Third Straight as Meriläinen Shuts Out Islanders

Steve Staios Mid-Season Update

Preview: Senators at Islanders, January 14, 2025

Senators Win Second Straight With Victory Over Stars

Preview: Stars at Senators, January 12, 2025

Meriläinen, Senators shut out Penguins

Sens Set-up: Sunday Matchup vs Dallas Stars

Preview: Senators at Penguins, January 11, 2024

Senators recall Highmore, MacEwen from Belleville

Four More Years of Ridly

Senators Held Scoreless by Sabres

Preview: Sabres at Senators, January 9, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Buffalo Sabres