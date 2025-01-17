Sens Set-up: Saturday Matinee vs Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators play their final home game before a three-game road trip tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Boston Bruins at 3:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for tomorrow afternoon’s game are available HERE — with few remaining, grab yours while you still can!

Tomorrow night’s game will be the second time the Senators face off against the Bruins this season — and the first of two matchups between the two teams this week. In their first meeting, the Senators came out on top with a 3-2 overtime win. Josh Norris and Michael Amadio both scored for the Senators alongside Brady Tkachuk, who got the overtime winner.

The Senators will be looking to continue their strong play tomorrow, as they come off a close 1-0 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals last night. It was a tight, defensive game that saw both teams give each other few chances. Defenceman Donovan Sebrango made his NHL debut, while goaltender Leevi Meriläinen turned away 26 of 27 shots for a .963% save percentage.

With both teams battling for a wild card spot in a tight race, tomorrow’s game would be a pivotal win for the Senators.

