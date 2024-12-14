Sens Set-up: Holiday Celebration vs Pittsburgh Penguins

The Ottawa Senators return home on the second half of a back-to-back to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators return home on the second half of a back-to-back to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be the first of three matchups between the two teams this season. Tickets for tomorrow’s game are available HERE.

The Senators will also be celebrating the holidays in their last home game before the New Year. Following tomorrow, the Senators will play nine road games prior to their next home game on January 9.

As part of the holiday celebration, Canadian Tire Centre will be decorated for the holidays. Santa himself will also be in attendance, and there will be opportunities for photos at Gate 1 prior to puck drop.

There will also be a collection on behalf of Toy Mountain at gate entries and fans are encouraged to bring in toys for donation.

Join in on the holiday cheer! Get your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE.

