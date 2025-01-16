Sens Set-up: Hockey Talks vs Washington Capitals

The Ottawa Senators return home red hot tomorrow night to take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET.

1920x1080_HTalks_ENG_
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators return home red hot tomorrow night to take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Senators will be looking for their fourth straight win as they host the team’s Hockey Talks presented by Bell Let’s Talk night at Canadian Tire Centre. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Throughout the night, the Senators and the Senators Community Foundation will be working together to raise funds that will benefit partners Youth Services Bureau, DIFD at The Royal and Fondation Santé Outaouais.

There will be donation opportunities throughout the concourse including signed Mystery Pucks, online donations, or round-up at concessions. To donate online, fans can visit HERE.

Fans in attendance can visit booths from Youth Services Bureau and DIFD at The Royal to learn more about the critical mental health services in our community.

On the ice, the Senators are facing off against the Washington Capitals for the first time this season with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Grab your tickets HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Win Third Straight as Meriläinen Shuts Out Islanders

Steve Staios Mid-Season Update

Preview: Senators at Islanders, January 14, 2025

Senators Win Second Straight With Victory Over Stars

Preview: Stars at Senators, January 12, 2025

Meriläinen, Senators shut out Penguins

Sens Set-up: Sunday Matchup vs Dallas Stars

Preview: Senators at Penguins, January 11, 2024

Senators recall Highmore, MacEwen from Belleville

Four More Years of Ridly

Senators Held Scoreless by Sabres

Preview: Sabres at Senators, January 9, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Buffalo Sabres

Senators fall to Red Wings in overtime

Preview: Senators at Red Wings, January 7, 2025

Senators recall trio of players from Belleville

Senators shut out by Blues

Preview: Senators at Blues, January 3, 2025