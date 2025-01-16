Sens Set-up: Hockey Talks vs Washington Capitals

The Ottawa Senators return home red hot tomorrow night to take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Senators will be looking for their fourth straight win as they host the team’s Hockey Talks presented by Bell Let’s Talk night at Canadian Tire Centre. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Throughout the night, the Senators and the Senators Community Foundation will be working together to raise funds that will benefit partners Youth Services Bureau, DIFD at The Royal and Fondation Santé Outaouais.

There will be donation opportunities throughout the concourse including signed Mystery Pucks, online donations, or round-up at concessions. To donate online, fans can visit HERE.

Fans in attendance can visit booths from Youth Services Bureau and DIFD at The Royal to learn more about the critical mental health services in our community.

On the ice, the Senators are facing off against the Washington Capitals for the first time this season with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Grab your tickets HERE!