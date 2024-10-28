Sens Set-up: Halloween vs St. Louis Blues

The Ottawa Senators are back at home tomorrow after their three game western road trip as they take on the St. Louis Blues in the first of two meetings this season. Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available HERE.

Fans will want to arrive early to tomorrow’s game, as kicking off at 4:30 will be a Halloween costume contest at the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza. Fans participating in the costume contest will be entered to win one of five Sens jerseys that are up for grabs. Additionally, the beer tent will be open and offering $5 beers ahead of puck drop. Inside the arena, Spartacat will be handing out treats to Trick or Treaters at the top of Gate 1 from 6:00 until 6:30 p.m.

As for the on ice fun, the St. Louis Blues are coming to town. Ottawa will want to get back in the win column following two losses to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Like the Senators, the Blues will be looking to bounce back tomorrow following a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Former Ottawa Senator Mathieu Joseph will not be making his return to Ottawa quite yet, as the forward sustained a lower-body injury in the Blues’ game on Saturday and will be unable to play tomorrow.

Grab your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE and be sure to remember your costumes!