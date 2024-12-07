Sens Set-up: Grab your gravy boat vs Nashville Predators

The Ottawa Senators take to the ice tomorrow in the first half of back-to-back games at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend as they take on the Nashville Predators.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators take to the ice tomorrow in the first half of back-to-back games at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend as they take on the Nashville Predators. Tomorrow’s game will be the first of two matchups between the Senators and the Predators, and puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance at tomorrow’s game will receive their very own Sens gravy boat to take home with them, just in time for the holidays. It’s the best thing since sliced turkey!

On the ice, the Senators will be on the hunt for their second win in a row, coming off a strong performance last night against the Detroit Red Wings. The Senators emerged victorious by a score of 2-1, with both goals coming from forward Josh Norris. Drake Batherson had a two-point night with assists on both of Norris’ goals, while Brady Tkachuk moved into sole possession of ninth all-time in Senators’ assists. The Senators and Predators split their season series evenly at 1-1 last year.

