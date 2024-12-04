Sens Set-Up: Country Night vs Detroit Red Wings

The Senators return home after their three-game California road trip as they hit the ice at Canadian Tire Centre tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Detroit Red Wings are in town in the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

Tomorrow's game will be one fans won't want to miss.

Tomorrow will mark the return of a fan-favourite theme night as fans are encouraged to wear their best cowboy boots and plaid for Country Night presented by Pure Country. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own Senators’ cowboy hat.

CCMA award winner Jason Blaine will be performing live during both the first and second intermissions, and fans will be able to give their best effort on a mechanical bull during both the second intermission and postgame.

Country Night won’t be the only fun for fans attending tomorrow night’s game. Senators’ fans young and old are already buzzing with excitement for the reunion of one of hockey’s most electric lines as the Pizza Line is set to reunite tomorrow for the first time in 15 years.

Consisting of Daniel Alfredsson, Jason Spezza, and Dany Heatley, the Pizza Line hasn’t united together at Canadian Tire Centre since April 9, 2009. During their four-year tenure of lighting up the NHL together, the Pizza Line combined for a whopping total of 1,057 points.

On the ice, the Senators will face off against the Detroit Red Wings, a team with whom they have built a strong rivalry in recent years. Last season saw the Senators go 3-1 in their four-game season series against the Red Wings, including an electric overtime victory in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the NHL’s 2023 Global Series.

