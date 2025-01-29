Sens Set-up: Canadian Armed Forces Night vs Washington Capitals

The Ottawa Senators are back on the ice tomorrow night when they take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are back on the ice tomorrow night when they take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Senators currently sit at third place in the Atlantic Division and will be fighting to defend their position as they look for their third straight win.

Tickets for the game are limited, so purchase yours HERE while you can!

Tomorrow night will see the Senators celebrate military members and their families in the team’s annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night. With the help of the Senators Community Foundation and numerous partners, the Senators will be raising funds to support Together We Stand and Support Our Troops.

Through the efforts of 50/50 tickets, signed mystery pucks available for purchase, Canadian Armed Forces jerseys, hats or shirts for sale, and rounding up at concessions, fans will be able to help support the two charities.

On the ice, the Senators will be returning after their back-to-back wins over the weekend when they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Utah Hockey Club.

It will be a battle of two hot teams, as the Senators (7-2-1 in their last 10 games) take on the Capitals (8-1-1 in their last 10 games). Don’t miss out on the action — grab your tickets HERE!

