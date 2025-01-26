Sens Set-up: Back in Action against Utah

The Ottawa Senators and their fans have a quick turnaround today as they get set to face the Utah Hockey Club on the heels of a big divisional win last night. Fans can still get into the game with a handful of tickets remaining HERE!

The Utah Hockey Club's game at Canadian Tire Centre marks the first time in their franchise's history they will visit the National Capital Region. The two teams have already met this season when the Senators won 4-0 in Utah this past October.

The previous match-up saw four differernt goal scorers for the Senators and Anton Forsberg with a 31 save shutout performance.

With a 5 pm start time fans will be more enticed than usual to grab dinner at Canadian Tire Centre. If you are coming to the game and looking for a snack that tastes great and makes you feel good too you can support the Boys and Girls Club by grabbing a Brady Burger in Legacy Social Lounge before the game,

