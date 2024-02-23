Pregame line read from an old friend

Kelly and KAlix first got acquainted during the Senators annual Christmas visit to CHEO when Parker was visiting the children at Ronald McDonald House. It didn't take long for the two to hit it off during the visit as they were attached at the hip or rather the back as Kelly carried Kalix around on his back through out the afternoon. The day was highlighted by an epic mini sticks battle with Kelly, Thomas Chabot, Rourke Chartier, Ridly Greig, Zack MacEwen, Erik Brännström, Dominik Kubalik, Travis Hamonic and of course Kalix and a handful of other children.

Kalix has dealt with health issues his whole life being born with the cord wrapped around his neck twice resulting in breathing problems. He had his first surgery at 10 days old and has had 13 more surgeries since then. Currently Kalix has two different heart conditions, Horner syndrome, and several complications. Ronald McDonald House has been a major help for both Kalix and his family as they have navigated this journey.

Regardless of the challenges Kalix has faced he hasn't let that stop him and he certainly didn't let that dampen his spirits either last night or when the Sens came to visit at Christmas time, as evidenced by the smile on his face.

One thing is for sure, the impact that Parker Kelly had on Kalix during their first visit made a major impression and last night only built that relationship further. The relationship and impact of course goes both ways with Kalix gifting Kelly a couple mementos in the t-shirt and a friendship bracelet and helping propel the Sens to victory last night, he left his mark on the team much the way all the children did during the Sens Christmas visit to Ronald McDonald House!