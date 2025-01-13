Senators Win Second Straight With Victory Over Stars

The Ottawa Senators earned their second win in as many days as they defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2. Josh Norris, Tim Stützle and Matthew Highmore all scored for the Senators, while goaltender Leevi Meriläinen got his second win in a row following last night’s 5-0 victory.

The Stars struck first at 4:29 into the opening period to give themselves a 1-0 lead. It was Jason Robertson with his 11th goal of the season that put the Stars up halfway through the frame.

The rest of the first period saw both team’s defence stand strong as neither found the back of the net. As a result, the Senators headed into the first intermission down by one.

Forward Josh Norris batted his 15th goal of the season past goaltender Casey DeSmith to tie the game 1-1 at 3:14 into the second period. Drake Batherson and Nick Jensen both picked up assists on Norris’ goal.