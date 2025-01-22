Senators Unable to Score Against Rangers

It was a goalless night for the Ottawa Senators as they fell to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden by a score of 5-0.

A scoreless majority of the first period saw the Rangers open the game with just 2:28 remaining in the first period. The Senators immediately challenged the goal for offside, and after a quick review the call on the ice was overturned and the goal was disallowed.

A minute later, the Rangers scored again and this one counted. With 1:12 left in the period, it was Alexis Lafrenière with his 13th goal of the season to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

The Senators were unable to get one back in the final minute of play as they headed into the first intermission trailing 1-0.

The Rangers doubled their lead to 2-0 just 1:48 into the second period when Arthur Kaliyev scored his second goal of the season.

Kaliyev struck again with his second of the game at 5:31, but the Senators challenged for offside once more. Like before, the Senators were successful in their challenge and the goal was disallowed, keeping the score 2-0 in favour of New York.

Following the play, the Senators made a goaltender change and Anton Forsberg entered the net for the Senators.

The Senators were unable to find the back of the net for rest of the period and headed into the second intermission down by two.

At 3:32 into the third period, forward Matt Rempe scored his first goal of the season to extend the Rangers’ lead to 3-0.

The Rangers took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play opportunity to score at 9:01 into the third, extending their lead to 4-0. The goal came from Artemi Panarin, his 20th of the season.

Just 56 seconds later, Will Cuylle scored his 13th goal of the season to make things 5-0.

The last half of the third period proved unsuccessful for the Senators, as they were unable to find the back of the net to break Igor Shesterkin’s shutout. Falling by a score of 5-0, the Senators will be back on the ice on Thursday when they head to Boston to take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Postgame availabilities: