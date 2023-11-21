Senators to host Islanders

Join us on Friday, Nov. 24 when the Ottawa Senators return to Canadian Tire Centre to host the New York Islanders in their second meeting this season! Get your tickets here!

Fans at Friday's game will be treated to the first concert of the year for the Senators concert series when Jade Eagleson takes the stage during both intermissions!

During the first meeting this season at UBS Arena, the Senators mouted a furious comeback from down 2-0 to tie the game 2-2 before the Islanders scored just under seven minutes into the third period and held on for the 3-2 victory. Last season, the Senators took two of the three games including a thrilling shootout victory at UBS Arena in their final meeting of the year.

Watch the full recap of the last time the Islanders came to Canadian Tire Centre below: