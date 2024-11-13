Senators to host Indigenous Culture Celebration Night

The Senators will be celebrating Indigenous Culture Celebration Night on Thursday as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

By Sydney D'Amico
The Ottawa Senators are back in town on Thursday to take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to Thursday’s game are available HERE.

The Senators will be celebrating Indigenous Culture Celebration Night on Thursday, which will see Canadian Tire Centre play host to a wide variety of vibrant performances, educational exhibits, and special tributes that highlight the heritage and history of Indigenous peoples.

On September 21 as part of the team’s training camp, the Senators hosted an inter-squad game in Gatineau at Centre Slush Puppie, which was followed by on-ice clinic for Indigenous youth hosted by Senators alumni Chris Neil and Brad Smyth.

Also during training camp, the Senators hosted Shirly Caibaiosai, a residential school survivor and longtime Senators fan, to watch practice and meet with players and staff. Shirly shared her story with Senators and fans as part of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Prior to puck drop at Thursday’s game, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy several performances including dancing and drums. From the time doors open until the second intermission, there will be a marketplace and a painting and custom goalie helmet in a silent auction that fans can partake in. Along the concourse, there will be a range of food sampling stations for fans to taste Indigenous cuisine.

Throughout the night, money raised by the Sens Foundation will support several charities that benefit the Indigenous community and Senators’ jersey partner Calian will be matching donations.

One recipient of donations raised will be First Assist, an Indigenous-led charitable non-profit which advances educational achievement in Indigenous communities through sport and particularly the magic and joy of hockey. The Senators have been working with the First Assist program for the past year, over which they have donated more than $250,000 in used equipment to Indigenous communities through the Senators Community Foundation’s partnership with Their Opportunity.

Their Opportunity is a non-profit that provides access to sports for development and community engagement programming to help children and youth thrive. They make a significant impact on Indigenous youth through programs like Stick-Together Field Hockey, Canoe, Kayak, and the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive, which help to break down barriers and create opportunities for participation in sports.

The Odawa Native Friendship Centre is a non-profit organization serving the Indigenous community in the Ottawa-Carleton Region of Eastern Ontario and surrounding communities and will be another recipient of donations from Thursday’s game.

Another recipient, the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre, is a local non-profit serving Indigenous families and youth in the Ottawa-Gatineau region through programming in sports and recreation.

To enjoy the interactive and educational activities at Indigenous Culture Celebration Night, grab your tickets to Thursday’s game HERE.

