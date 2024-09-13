Senators to host annual Fan Fest at the Canadian Tire Centre

The Ottawa Senators are set to host the team’s annual Fan Fest on Saturday, September 28 from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Sens fan fest
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

From open to close, the day will be filled with activities for fans of all ages. Activities will include a hot stove with members of the Senators hockey operations team, an open practice, an alumni panel, and more. There will also be exclusive opportunities for season seat members.

Events will include:

  • Practice
  • Selfie station
  • Press conferences
  • Kids activities
  • Face paint
  • Photo stations

This year’s Fan Fest will feature a wide array of all-day activities as well. From inflatables and face painting to a DJ and Pose with a Pro, there will be no shortage of fun. A merchandise tent with event-exclusive discounts will also be at the Fan Fest, allowing fans to pick up team gear at special prices. Select 100-level concessions will be open for the entirety of the event, and on-site parking will be free for fans.

Fans can claim their free Fan Fest tickets HERE!

