Senators sign Dustin Tokarski to a PTO

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a PTO for the team’s upcoming 2024 training camp.

Tokarski, 35, was drafted 122nd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, Tokarski played 24 games with the Rochester Americans in the AHL. In that span, the Humboldt, Saskatchewan native posted an 11-9-3 record, during which he recorded a 3.32 goals against average and a .890% save percentage.

Tokarski has played 80 career NHL regular season games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Montréal Canadiens, the Anaheim Ducks, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Buffalo Sabres. Throughout his NHL career, Tokarski has recorded a 23-34-12 record with a 3.15 goals against average and a .902% save percentage.