Senators Set to Celebrate Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

Once again, the Ottawa Senators are proud to once again celebrate military members and their families with the support of Canadian Tire and more than a dozen other caring partners when the team takes on the Washington Capitals tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can still get tickets to join us at the game HERE.

This year’s annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night takes place on January 30, 2025 and the Senators Community Foundation will be shining a spotlight on the important work of Support Our Troops and Together We Stand.

Fans will be given an opportunity to salute military members ahead of and during breaks in the game. They can also show their support by buying 50/50 tickets, purchasing a mystery puck, purchasing Canadian Armed Forces night jerseys, hats or shirts and rounding up at the cash. All of these different activities will have a portion of the funds raised going to our two charities.

The Senators Community Foundation anticipates this year's Canadian Armed Forces Night will raise more than $25,000 to help families in our community. We hope you can join us on this special night and help the Senators make a positive difference in the lives of members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

This night is truly made possible with the help of our generous partners who support our mandate of shining a light on the men, women and families of the military community. A special thanks to: