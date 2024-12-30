Senators score three straight to beat Wild

If the Ottawa Senators were tired following their game in Winnipeg last night, they didn’t show it. The Senators answered the Minnesota Wild’s opening goal with three of their own to secure a 3-1 victory. Ridly Greig, Josh Norris, and Claude Giroux all scored for the Senators, while goaltender Leevi Meriläinen made 30 saves for the win.

After a largely scoreless first period, the Wild opened the scoring in the game at 17:19 into the first frame. It was Declan Chisholm with his second goal of the season that gave the Wild a 1-0 lead.

Chisholm’s goal was the lone marker of the first period, as the Senators headed into the intermission down by one. After the opening 20 minutes, the two teams were tied 9-9 in shots.

Just into the second period, forward Ridly Greig scored his second goal in as many games to tie the game 1-1. Picking up a loose puck as it bounced out from behind the net, Greig made no mistake burying his fifth goal of the season. Brady Tkachuk and Travis Hamonic both picked up assists on Greig’s goal.