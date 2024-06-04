Senators Round Out Coaching Staff

The Ottawa Senators have announced that Mike Yeo and Nolan Baumgartner will join Travis Green’s staff as Assistant Coaches.

Yeo and Baumgartner round out the remainder of Green’s coaching staff joining Assistant Coaches Daniel Alfredsson and Ben Sexton, Goaltending Coach Justin Peters, Video Coach Mike King, and Senior Advisor to the Coaching Staff Jacques Martin.

“We’re pleased to welcome both Nolan and Mike as new members of the Senators’ organization. In addition to Daniel, Ben, Justin and Mike’s respective return, we’re confident that this coaching staff represents a strong blend of experience and one that will provide Travis with high-level support while they collectively lead our team going forward.” - Steve Staios, President of Hockey Operation and GM

Yeo brings a wealth of experience with 24 years of coaching experience between the AHL and NHL under his belt. Most recently Yeo spent the last two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Vancouver Canucks. Prior to that Yeo had been an Assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, a Head Coach with the Minnesota Wild, an Associate Coach and subsequently Head Coach with the St. Louis Blues and an Assistant Coach with the Philadelphia Flyers having worked with Claude Giroux from 2019-2022.

Baumgartner joins the Senators sparking a reconnection with Senators Head Coach Travis Green. The two spent nine seasons together between the Utica Comets and Vancouver Canucks with Baumgartner an Assistant Coach on Green’s staff. Baumgartner has spent the last two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Manitoba Moose, a team he played seven seasons with over the course of his 17-year professional career across the NHL and AHL.