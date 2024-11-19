First Blood program scores big for patients in need

“Donating blood is one of the most selfless things we can do because it can truly mean saving a life,” explains Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “The Ottawa Senators involvement in this awareness program will inspire others to donate and be part of this exceptional cause.”

The program is aimed at creating awareness of the need for blood donors. The financial contribution will help support Canadian Blood Services’ efforts to fuel recruitment activities that will help grow Canada’s donor base.

While the First Blood program is exciting it isn’t the only way the two organizations are working together. At the upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Canadian Blood Services will be on hand to encourage fans 17-35 to learn more about stem cell donation and handing out kits for those who wish to join the stem cell registry. Today there are approximately 1,000 Canadians waiting for a stem cell transplant. Those who join the registry could be a lifesaving match for someone in need.

“The Andlauer Healthcare Group has been a long-standing partner of Canadian Blood Services and we are pleased to see this relationship grow with the First Blood program,” explains Ron Vezina, vice-president, donor engagement and corporate reputation, Canadian Blood Services. “Being able to rally people during a moment of excitement, like that first goal feeling, and tie it to something meaningful, like the need for blood, is a win-win for fans and patients.”

Fans can follow along with the First Blood program all season long when the Senators score first and be a part of our Hockey Fights Cancer night by purchasing tickets here.

