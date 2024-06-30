Senators Issue Qualifying Offer for Five Players

Four to become Unrestricted Free Agents

Pinto

The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have issued a Qualifying Offer to five players, Shane Pinto, Mads Sogaard, Egor Sokolov, Kevin Mandolese, and Lassi Thomson, ahead of NHL Free Agency. The five players can accept the offer from July 1 at 12 p.m. EST to July 15 at 5 p.m. EST. Of the five players only Egor Sokolov and Kevin Mandolese are arbitration eligible. In issuing a qualifying offer to Lassi Thomson who signed a deal with Finnish club Mälmo Redhawks, the Senators retain his rights.

The Senators did not extend a qualifying offer to three players, Erik Brännström, Parker Kelly, and Boris Katchouk. The three players will enter unrestricted free agency July 1 at 12 p.m. EST.

For continued Ottawa Senators Free Agency coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

2024 NHL Draft Weekend Recap

2024 NHL Draft Day 2 Recap

2024 NHL Draft Day 1 Recap

Jim Kyte Appointed to Order of Canada

Top prospects hit the ice

More Highmore

Draft Preview: Top 20-35 prospects

Bongiovanni's Back

Sens go Ull-in

Draft Preview: Top 10 Prospects

Draft Preview: Past 7th and 25th overall picks

Rees Returns

Matinpalo back for more

Draft Preview: What you need to know

Senators Secure Guenette

Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation host Alumni Golf Tournament

David Bell Agrees to Contract Extension

Senators host inaugural Spring Members Summit