Senators Issue Qualifying Offer for Five Players

The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have issued a Qualifying Offer to five players, Shane Pinto, Mads Sogaard, Egor Sokolov, Kevin Mandolese, and Lassi Thomson, ahead of NHL Free Agency. The five players can accept the offer from July 1 at 12 p.m. EST to July 15 at 5 p.m. EST. Of the five players only Egor Sokolov and Kevin Mandolese are arbitration eligible. In issuing a qualifying offer to Lassi Thomson who signed a deal with Finnish club Mälmo Redhawks, the Senators retain his rights.

The Senators did not extend a qualifying offer to three players, Erik Brännström, Parker Kelly, and Boris Katchouk. The three players will enter unrestricted free agency July 1 at 12 p.m. EST.