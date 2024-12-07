Senators host Country Night with a side of pizza at Canadian Tire Centre

The Ottawa Senators earned two valuable points in last night’s 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Forward Josh Norris scored both goals for the Senators, his 10th and 11th of the season respectively, while Drake Batherson picked up an assist on each. Captain Brady Tkachuk moved into sole possession of ninth all-time in franchise assists.

Last night wasn’t just a success on the ice for the Senators, as Canadian Tire Centre played host to a bounty of excitement. A pair of fan favourites returned, the first being Country Night. The first 10,000 fans in attendance at last night’s game were treated to their very own Sens cowboy hats. CCMA award winner Jason Blaine was in attendance and performed for fans during both the first and second intermissions. Postgame, the party didn’t end as Legacy held a fun event for fans to enjoy complete with a mechanical bull.