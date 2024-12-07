Senators host Country Night with a side of pizza at Canadian Tire Centre
The Ottawa Senators earned two valuable points in last night’s 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Forward Josh Norris scored both goals for the Senators, his 10th and 11th of the season respectively, while Drake Batherson picked up an assist on each. Captain Brady Tkachuk moved into sole possession of ninth all-time in franchise assists.
Last night wasn’t just a success on the ice for the Senators, as Canadian Tire Centre played host to a bounty of excitement. A pair of fan favourites returned, the first being Country Night. The first 10,000 fans in attendance at last night’s game were treated to their very own Sens cowboy hats. CCMA award winner Jason Blaine was in attendance and performed for fans during both the first and second intermissions. Postgame, the party didn’t end as Legacy held a fun event for fans to enjoy complete with a mechanical bull.
The second fan favourite to return was none other than the Pizza Line. Consisting of Daniel Alfredsson, Jason Spezza, and Dany Heatley, the Pizza Line lit up the NHL for four seasons, amassing a combined total of 1,057 points during their tenure.
It was their first time back at Canadian Tire Centre together for the first time in 15 years — since April 9, 2009. The legendary trio joined together for a ceremonial puck drop at centre ice, while prior to the game they spoke with the media about what it meant to be together again.
