Senators grab point, fall to Ducks in the shootout

The Ottawa Senators picked up a point but were unable to secure the victory as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in the shootout. Brady Tkachuk scored twice for the Senators, while Nick Cousins buried his second of the season.

The Anaheim Ducks opened the scoring at 14:45 into the first on the power play following a tripping penalty against Noah Gregor. It was Frank Vatrano scoring his fifth goal of the year that put the 1-0 just past the midway point of the period.

At 17:36, Brady Tkachuk evened the score at 1-1 on the power play with his 12th of the season when he tipped a Tim Stützle shot from the slot past goaltender Lukas Dostal. Stützle and Drake Batherson each picked up an assist on Tkachuk’s goal.