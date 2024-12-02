Senators grab point, fall to Ducks in the shootout
The Ottawa Senators picked up a point but were unable to secure the victory as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in the shootout.
The Ottawa Senators picked up a point but were unable to secure the victory as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in the shootout. Brady Tkachuk scored twice for the Senators, while Nick Cousins buried his second of the season.
The Anaheim Ducks opened the scoring at 14:45 into the first on the power play following a tripping penalty against Noah Gregor. It was Frank Vatrano scoring his fifth goal of the year that put the 1-0 just past the midway point of the period.
At 17:36, Brady Tkachuk evened the score at 1-1 on the power play with his 12th of the season when he tipped a Tim Stützle shot from the slot past goaltender Lukas Dostal. Stützle and Drake Batherson each picked up an assist on Tkachuk’s goal.
With 5.7 seconds remaining in the period, Jackson LaCombe picked up the rebound to score his third of the season and give the Ducks a 2-1 late in the period
As a result of the Ducks’ goal, the Senators headed into the first intermission down by a score of 2-1. The two teams played a relatively close opening period tied 9-9 on shots.
Just 37 seconds into the second period, Brady Tkachuk was sprung on a breakaway off a pass by Thomas Chabot. While his first attempt was stopped by Lukas Dostal, Tkachuk made no mistake in picking up his own rebound and burying it for his 13th of the year and second of the game. Assists on the tying goal went to Chabot and Nick Jensen.
Neither the Senators nor the Ducks found the back of the net for the remainder of the second period, which resulted in them heading into the second intermission tied 2-2.
Anaheim regained their lead 4:37 into the third period when Frank Vatrano scored his second of the game to make it 3-2.
The Senators wasted no time getting one back, when forward Nick Cousins scored his second of the season just over a minute later at 5:46. Forward Michael Amadio received credit for the lone assist on Cousins’ goal.
The rest of the third period was scoreless, but thanks to Cousins’ tying goal the Senators headed to overtime.
Brady Tkachuk recorded his 12th shot of the game during the overtime period, which tied his career-high for single game shots. Tkachuk has done so on four previous occasions, most recently this season against the Boston Bruins in a 3-2 win on November 9. Tkachuk’s 12 shots also ties the franchise record for most shots in a game.
An action-packed overtime didn’t solve anything, as neither team could find the back of the net. As a result, the game went to the shootout.
Shootout:
Cutter Gauthier - No goal
Tim Stützle - No goal
Troy Terry - Goal
Josh Norris - No goal
Trevor Zegras - Goal
The Senators were unable to solve Lukas Dostal in the shootout, as they fell 4-3 to the Ducks. Tonight’s result sees the Senators return home with a 1-1-1 record from their three-game West Coast trip.
