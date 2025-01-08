Senators fall to Red Wings in overtime
The Ottawa Senators got a point but were unable to get the win as they fell to the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2 in overtime.
The Ottawa Senators got a point but were unable to get the win as they fell to the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk both scored for the Senators, while goaltender Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.
A power play opportunity following a roughing penalty on Brady Tkachuk saw the Red Wings open the scoring on the man advantage at 8:30 into the first period. Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with his 17th goal of the year.
Neither team scored the rest of the first period, as both teams’ defence shut things down on either ends of the ice. The Senators were able to kill off the Red Wings’ second power play but found themselves down by one after the opening 20 minutes.
At 10:20 into the second period, the Senators received a power play opportunity following a tripping penalty on Simon Edvinsson. While they were unable to score on the man advantage, they held their momentum at even strength and defenceman Thomas Chabot tied the game just five seconds after the power play expired. Coming at 12:25, the goal tied the score 1-1 and marked Chabot’s third of the season. Nick Jensen and Nick Cousins both received credit for assists on the tying goal.
While they may have been unable to convert on their first power play, the Senators wasted no time scoring on their second. It was captain Brady Tkachuk with his 18th goal of the season (his ninth on the power play) with 55 seconds remaining in the period. The goal, which was assisted by defenceman Jake Sanderson and forward Tim Stützle, came following a roughing penalty on Justin Holl.
Thanks to Tkachuk’s goal late in the second period, the Senators headed into the intermission up by a score of 2-1 with 20 minutes to play.
Five minutes into the third period, the Red Wings tied the game 2-2. Joe Veleno scored his fifth goal of the season for the equalizer.
The Red Wings could’ve taken a 3-2 lead at 10:31 but Anton Forsberg had other plans as he dove across the crease to rob Marco Kasper with a highlight reel glove save. Thanks to an incredible effort from Forsberg, the game remained tied 2-2 halfway into the final period.
Regulation didn’t solve things, which meant the Senators and Red Wings headed to overtime. With 2:50 remaining in the overtime period, a tripping penalty went against Jake Sanderson and put the Red Wings on the power play. Patrick Kane scored the Red Wings’ second power play goal of the game at 2:21 to give them the 3-2 overtime victory over the Senators.
The Senators will return to the ice on Thursday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres in the team’s first home game since December 14. The game will mark the return of this season’s Throwback Thursday series and will be the second of four meetings between the Senators and Sabres this season. Tickets to Thursday’s game are available HERE.
