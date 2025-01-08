Senators fall to Red Wings in overtime

The Ottawa Senators got a point but were unable to get the win as they fell to the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk both scored for the Senators, while goaltender Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

A power play opportunity following a roughing penalty on Brady Tkachuk saw the Red Wings open the scoring on the man advantage at 8:30 into the first period. Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with his 17th goal of the year.

Neither team scored the rest of the first period, as both teams’ defence shut things down on either ends of the ice. The Senators were able to kill off the Red Wings’ second power play but found themselves down by one after the opening 20 minutes.

At 10:20 into the second period, the Senators received a power play opportunity following a tripping penalty on Simon Edvinsson. While they were unable to score on the man advantage, they held their momentum at even strength and defenceman Thomas Chabot tied the game just five seconds after the power play expired. Coming at 12:25, the goal tied the score 1-1 and marked Chabot’s third of the season. Nick Jensen and Nick Cousins both received credit for assists on the tying goal.