Senators fall 5-2 to Oilers

The Ottawa Senators dropped their third straight as they fell to the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 5-2. Forwards Tim Stützle and Josh Norris both scored for the Senators, while defenceman Nick Jensen picked up a pair of assists. Tonight’s game marked the 1200th of forward Claude Giroux’s career.

The game opened at 3:46 when defenceman Evan Bouchard scored his fifth goal of the season for the Oilers to put them up 1-0 less than four minutes into the first period.

After a quiet majority of the period, forward Tim Stützle tied the game at 1-1 with his eighth goal of the year at 15:40. Forward Drake Batherson earned the primary assist on Stützle’s goal with a nifty pass to the slot from behind the net, while defenceman Nick Jensen picked up the secondary assist.

Less than a minute later, the Oilers got their lead back when forward Connor McDavid scored his eighth goal of the season at 16:15.

In the final minute of the first period, McDavid scored his second of the game to extend the Oilers’ lead to 3-1 as the team took advantage of a 5-on-3 powerplay opportunity.

The Senators were able to kill off the remaining 0:40 in the period to head into the intermission down by a score of 3-1.

4:39 into the second period, forward Leon Draisaitl scored his 14th goal of the season to extend the Oilers lead to 4-1.

The rest of the second period remained scoreless, which meant the Senators headed into the intermission with a three goal deficit to erase in the final period.

After a scoreless first half to the third period, forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the year with 8:10 remaining in the game to put the Oilers up 5-1.

At into the third, forward Josh Norris scored his eighth of the season to make the score 5-2. The call on the ice was a good goal and while it went to review, the call on the ice stood. Nick Jensen received his second assist of the game, while forward Brady Tkachuk earned an assist as well.

It was too little too late, as the Senators dropped their third straight as they fell by a score of 5-2.

Thanks to tonight’s Hockey Fights Cancer fundraising, the Senators Community Foundation raised a total of $188,300 in support of children’s oncology and pediatric care.

Ottawa will return to the ice this Thursday as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights in their second and final matchup of the season. Thursday's game will be the third in the Senators' Throwback Thursday series. Puck drop for Thursday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET

