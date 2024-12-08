Senators Community Foundation to host Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell

The Senators Community Foundation will be on air tomorrow,hosting the Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell between 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET.

1920x1080_Together Ignite Hope No Button__ENG__REF01
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are facing off against the New York Islanders tomorrow at home at 5:00 p.m. ET. The game won’t be the only event Canadian Tire Centre will be hosting, as the Senators Community Foundation will be on air hosting the Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell between 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Ignite Hope Telethon will be supporting charities including Ronald McDonald House, Roger Neilson House, Youth Services Bureau, and Their Opportunity.

All donations made from now until the conclusion of the telethon will be generously matched by Senators’ partner Calian.

Fans can click here to donate.

