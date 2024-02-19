Preview: Senators at Lightning

How to watch: Sportsnet / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Amalie Arena

We've hit the midpoint of this road trip and following a hard fought loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon the Senators look to draw even tonight. This will mark the third battle between these division foes, and first at Amalie Arena this season with the series tied one win a piece.

The last two games for the Senators have yielded disappointing results, however before that they were playing some of their best hockey of the season. An 8-2-2 record highlighted by a four-game win streak just before their loss to the Ducks, the Sens will look to regain that footing.

The Sens may need look no further than Captain Brady Tkachuk who personally has had the Lightning's number this season tallying four goals and two assists over the previous two meetings. Tkachuk's production paired with a recent improvement on the power play, having converted three of their last 11, nearly twice their season rate of 16.1%, might be the welcomed boose the Sens need to compete with this longstanding Eastern Conference juggernaut.

Related news:

The Lightning have been battling back and forth with the Maple Leafs for the final Atlantic Division playoff spot and will look to slip ahead of them in the standings again. After big wins over the Bruins and Avalanche, the Lightning are coming off a deflating 9-2 loss to the Eastern Conference leading Florida Panthers and will look to right the ship tonight.

This team doesn't look much different from the team that went to three straight Stanley Cups winning two of the last four. Led by superstar forward Nikita Kucherov in the midst of a career season with 94 points through 55 games, slowing him down is easier said than done. Of course it doesn't hurt to have four other players with 50+ points in Brayden Point (57), Victor Hedman (54), Brandon Hagel (52), and Steven Stamkos (50), as well as the leagues best power play unit converting a whopping 30.2% of their chances.

As both sides look to recoup following tough losses expect a high energy affair on the ice today.