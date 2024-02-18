Recap: Senators can't get by Blackhawks

It was a slow afternoon start for both teams with only four combined shots in the first six minutes of the game.

Just after the halfway point of the period Ridly Greig and Shane Pinto created a ruckus in front of the Chicago net, but couldn’t finish. A second chance and third chance evolved from the play but both Greig chances were turned asid by Petr Mrazek.

The games first goal came at 13:29 off a nifty passing play between Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev before the puck ended up in the back of the net off Nick Foligno’s skate.

Fuelled by the challenge of being down by a goal, Drake Batherson had a strong shift forechecking before he fought past the Hawks defender and got a backhand just off the blocker of Mrazek.

With five minutes remaining in the period Jake Sanderson forced a turnover, turned the puck up to Vladimir Tarasenko who was robbed by the glove hand of Mrazek.

Finally the Senators were able to breakthrough when Giroux forced a turnover at the blueline and made a perfect pass across the crease to Tim Stützle for a tap-in goal to tie the game.