Recap: Senators can't get by Blackhawks

In the first minute of the third the Senators created a chance in front of the Chicago net. The puck bounced loose to Zub who tried to take it from his backhand to his forehand, but Mrazek had other ideas as he poke checked the puck away.
The Ottawa attack didn’t let up there, firing nine shots on the Blackhawks net in the first three minutes. When Chicago did clear the zone Tyler Johnson was pulled down in the Sens end drawing a penalty and sending the Blackhawks to the power play for the first time with just over 12 minutes left to play. The Senators penalty kill quickly dispatched the Hawks attempts.
Moments after the power play Bedard stripped Zub of the puck along the boards before weaving his way around Korpisalo to score what looked like the go-ahead goal. However, the goal was reviewed and discovered to be offside.
The Senators were closing in on 40 shots for the game and Chicago had mustered just 21 when Jason Dickenson scored his 17th goal of the year during a scramble in front of the net.
Ottawa immediately went back to the attack. With the goalie pulled for the extra attacker, Tim Stützle created a great chance at the side of the net with a minute and 30 seconds remaining but it was smothered once again.
The last chance for the Sens to tie up the game came when Tarasenko had a shot that slid past the right post and Tkachuk narrowly missed a chance to get his stick on it.