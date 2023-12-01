Senators travel to Columbus to face Blue Jackets

The Senators are back on the road to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first of three meetings this season. Tonight will mark Joonas Korpisalo's first trip back to Columbus where he spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career before being traded to the Kings last season.

With their schedule about to pick up after a lot of time between games since returning from Sweden, the Sens come into this one looking to right the ship after losing back-to-back games. Tonight provides a jumping off pointto get into rhythm as the team kicks off a 15-game December schedule, effectively playing every second night.

Columbus has had an up-and-down season thus far but are two-and-two in their last four including a big win over Boston just four nights ago.

Last season the Senators got five of a possible six points against the Blue Jackets. In their three match up the home team won each time with Columbus needing overtime to beat the Sens in their lone trip to the Buckeye State last year.

