Sens wrap up road trip in Winnipeg

Ottawa looks to bounce back from loss to Minnesota

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Senators are looking to win the rubber match of a three-game road trip on Monday night in Winnipeg.

Both the Senators and Jets made the playoffs last season but are on the outside looking into this season’s picture entering Monday. Ottawa holds a 3-7-0 record in their last 10 games, while Winnipeg enters with a similar 3-6-1 record.

“It looks like you’re far down there but you’re only a few wins away, it’s never been this tight before,” said Drake Batherson about the playoff race. “It’s exciting, I don’t think I’ve ever seen the standings this tight this far into the season, so it just makes every game more important. It’s fun to play.”

Travis Green says sticking with the process is key through such a tough stretch. “I seem to be saying this a lot, but we’ve liked our game as of late, our desperation level has to say high,” said the Sens head coach.

“We’ve been in a lot of one-goal games, and sometimes it’s just making one play. And that one play doesn’t need to be an offensive play a lot of times, maybe it’s getting a puck out, blocking a shot. We’ve got to bring the same mindset but make sure we’re doing it for 60 minutes.”

Fabian Zetterlund echoed that sentiment of playing a full 60 minutes after the Sens gave up the game-winner with just seconds to play against the Wild on Saturday afternoon. “We want to bounce back, we want to win, that’s all we want,” said the winger.

“Playing a game tonight again, nothing better. We’re really excited and ready to go.”

Jackson Star sets up the Sens vs Jets game at Canada Life Centre.

Loose Pucks

Batherson has scored six points in his last three games (three goals, three assists), benefitting from both a red-hot power play and some line shuffling in the top six which has seen the winger find chemistry with Dylan Cozens and David Perron.

The Sens rank fifth in the league with a 26.3 per cent clip on the man advantage entering Monday thanks to nine power play goals over their last five games (in 19 opportunities).

Monday marks the Senators’ third out of six appearances on Prime Monday Night Hockey this season. The Senators defeated Boston 7-2 in October and fell to Los Angeles 2-1 in November, making them 4-1-0 all-time on the program.

Green provided injury updates on Monday. Thomas Chabot, who has missed 10 games, has resumed skating. Shane Pinto, who has missed four, has not. Lars Eller will be out for “an extended period of time.”

The Faceoff

The Senators lost both meetings to Winnipeg last season. Despite that, Monday’s starter Linus Ullmark was solid in his performance, saving 35-of-38 in a 4-1 loss in February.

Ullmark has a 2-1-0 record in three games with a goals-against average of 2.34 and a save percentage of .937 against the Jets in his career.

Watch and Listen

Watch: Amazon Prime, RDS

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

