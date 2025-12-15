Sens wrap up road trip in Winnipeg

The Senators are looking to win the rubber match of a three-game road trip on Monday night in Winnipeg.

Both the Senators and Jets made the playoffs last season but are on the outside looking into this season’s picture entering Monday. Ottawa holds a 3-7-0 record in their last 10 games, while Winnipeg enters with a similar 3-6-1 record.

“It looks like you’re far down there but you’re only a few wins away, it’s never been this tight before,” said Drake Batherson about the playoff race. “It’s exciting, I don’t think I’ve ever seen the standings this tight this far into the season, so it just makes every game more important. It’s fun to play.”

Travis Green says sticking with the process is key through such a tough stretch. “I seem to be saying this a lot, but we’ve liked our game as of late, our desperation level has to say high,” said the Sens head coach.

“We’ve been in a lot of one-goal games, and sometimes it’s just making one play. And that one play doesn’t need to be an offensive play a lot of times, maybe it’s getting a puck out, blocking a shot. We’ve got to bring the same mindset but make sure we’re doing it for 60 minutes.”

Fabian Zetterlund echoed that sentiment of playing a full 60 minutes after the Sens gave up the game-winner with just seconds to play against the Wild on Saturday afternoon. “We want to bounce back, we want to win, that’s all we want,” said the winger.

“Playing a game tonight again, nothing better. We’re really excited and ready to go.”