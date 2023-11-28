Recap: Panthers vs Senators

A look back on the Senators game against the Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre on Hockey Fights Cancer night

The Senators 17th game of the season will take place in front of the backdrop of the club’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Get your tickets here!

The evening will celebrate all National Capital residents who have fought, are fighting, or are a part of a family impacted by cancer. Michael and Lucie Andlauer have announced today that they will be matching all community gifts up $100,000 to support the Senators Community Foundation. These funds will go directly to support children's oncology at organizations like CHEO and the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund. You'll also have a chance to meet some of these brave kids from CHEO during the game.

Fans at the game will be inspired by stories from the community as well as touched by the ongoing generosity of Sens fans and local corporations. There will also be numerous ways fans can help support the Senators Community Foundation at the game or at home. Fans will be able to give right from their seats using the latest technology. Additionally, fans will be able to bid on special purple autographed HFC jerseys, purchase HFC Senators items from the Sens Store with a portion of the proceeds supporting children’s oncology.

With Korpisalo back and feeling good he's set to start between the pipes tonight. D.J. Smith opted to shuffle the lines tonight to spark some favourable match ups:

It's Game Time:

Penalty: The Panthers get the first crack at the man advantage as Jacob Bernard-Docker is called for tripping Carter Verhaege just 65 seconds into the game.

Goal: Sam Reinhart pots the opening goal of the game on the power play at the 1:28 mark. 1-0 Panthers

Penalty: The Panthers are called for a double minor as Sam Reinhart high sticks Tim Stützle drawing blood.

The Panthers kill the double minor off.

The first period comes to a close with the Panthers up by one.

First Period Breakdown

Panthers
Stats
Senators
1
Goals
0
11
Shots on Goal
6
33.3
Face-off Win Percentage
66.7
1/1
Power Play
0/2
13
Hits
8
3
Blocks
9

Penalty: The second period kicks off with the Senators regaining the man advantage as Gustav Forsling is called for tripping Brady Tkachuk at the 1:26 mark. 

The Panthers kill off another penalty.

Penalty: Vladimir Tarasenko is called for interference at the 15

Goal: Sam Reinhart scores on a wrap around go at the 5:59 mark to make this a two goal game. 

Ottawa challenges for the play being offside. Unsuccessful challenge, good goal Florida.

Penalty: Ottawa is assessed a two minute penalty for delay of game for an unsuccessful challenge on an offside on Florida's goal. 

Goal: Sam Bennett scores on his back hand at the 7:09 mark for Florida's third power play goal of the game. 3-0 Panthers.

The Second comes to a close with Florida up 3-0.

Penalty: After some exchanges after the whistle, Matthew Tkachuk is assessed a 2 minute penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after both himself and Travis Hamonic are assessed roughing penalties. The Senators will begin the third on the power play.

Second Period Breakdown

Panthers
Stats
Senators
3
Goals
0
22
Shots on Goal
13
40
Face-off Win Percentage
60
3/3
Power Play
0/3
19
Hits
23
6
Blocks
13

The Panthers kill off their opening penalty for Matthew Tkachuk's unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the second period.

Penalty: Zack MacEwen is assessed a five minute max penalty for checking to the head on Matthew Tkachuk at the 5:13 mark of the period.

Penalty: Anton Lundell is called for tripping at the 6:58 mark. It'll be four on four for the next to minutes.

Penalty: *Sam Bennett is called for closing his hand on the puck with 11:50 to play. Sens will have the four-on-three advantage for 57 seconds.

Florida kills off their first penalty, back to four on four.

Both sides kill off the remainder of their penalties, back to even strength.

Penalty: Matthew Tkachuk is assessed two minutes for taking his helmet off during a fight with Jake Sanderson at the 10:18 mark. Both are assessed five minutes for fighting. Senators are back on the power play.

Penalty: Brady Tkachuk is called for cross-checking at the 10:30 mark, back to four-on-four.

Goal: *Carter Verhaege converts on the four-on-four to make it 4-0 Panthers with 8:01 to play.

Penalty: After a big scuffle on the boards, every player on the ice is assessed a 10-minute misconduct, while Brady Tkachuk is assessed an additional two minutes for roughing and two minutes for goaltender interference and Jonah Gadjovich is assessed an additional two minutes for roughing. Panthers are on a two minute power play.

This game ends 5-0.

