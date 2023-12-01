Game Day 5: OTT at CBJ

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

The Sens kick off a very busy December on the road tonight after playing eight of the last nine at home. Granted two of those games were in Sweden as neutral site games but both counted as home games for the Sens. 

Just the fourth road game of the season for the Senators, they have gone two-and-two most recently having beaten Toronto back on Nov. 8th. After falling in two straight at home, the Sens are looking to right the ship here tonight on the front end of a back-to-back. With Thomas Chabot set to return tonight, the Sens top four got gets an added boost and the team as a whole gets one of their savvy leaders here ready to lead the charge.

Columbus enters tonight having won three of their last five, most notably against the Bruins just four nights ago. With eight skaters in double didgit points, this team can pack a punch above what their record might indicate. Led by captain Boone Jenner with 11 goals already this season, the Senators defence will have their work cut out for them slowing Columbus down.

Roster report:

After missing the last night nine games with a frature in his wrist, Thomas Chabot is set to return to the line up tonight, bolstering the blue line. While Ridly Greig continues to progress in rehabbing his high ankle sprain, D.J. Smith confirmed he will line up tonight. Jake Sanderson is set to skate alongside Jakob Chychrun and try his hand on the right side for the first time as a pro. The Senators held an optional skate this morning at Nationwide Arena. Below is how the team lined up yesterday at practice:

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik - Rourke Chartier - Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly - Matthew Highmore - Zack MacEwen
Ridly Greig

Jakob Chychrun - Jake Sanderson
Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub
Erik Brännström - Travis Hamonic
Jacob Bernard-Docker

Who to watch:

After being held out with injury for the last nine games, Thomas Chabot is itching to get back on the ice. Set to play alongside Artem Zub, Chabot will return to his more natural left side position and look to make an impact early in this game. Now in his eighth NHL season, Chabot has built a reputation as a defenceman who can really break the puck out and use his skating to his advantage. In 388 career games, he has totaled 232 career points and will look to add to that tally here tonight.

Korpisalo returns to Columbus:

Surely tonight it a game that Joonas Korpisalo has had circled on the calendar since the schedule was released. D.J. Smith mentioned that Korpisalo would get the nod to start, marking his first game back in Columbus since being traded last season to the Kings. When asked about it, Korpisalo mentioned that he is an emotional guy and it will be nice to be back in the city and see old friends, but that once the puck hits the ice he has a very business like approach.

Korpisalo spent seven and a half seasons minding the net in Columbus where he piled up 99 wins, meaning that if he gets the win tonight it'll mark his 100th career NHL win. A script you can't really write any better.

During his tenure, he helped the Blue Jackets make the playoffs in the 2020 season, where he led them to a stunning series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Where to watch:

Tonight's game will be broadcast on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

