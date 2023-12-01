Game Day 5: OTT at CBJ

The set up:

The Sens kick off a very busy December on the road tonight after playing eight of the last nine at home. Granted two of those games were in Sweden as neutral site games but both counted as home games for the Sens.

Just the fourth road game of the season for the Senators, they have gone two-and-two most recently having beaten Toronto back on Nov. 8th. After falling in two straight at home, the Sens are looking to right the ship here tonight on the front end of a back-to-back. With Thomas Chabot set to return tonight, the Sens top four got gets an added boost and the team as a whole gets one of their savvy leaders here ready to lead the charge.

Columbus enters tonight having won three of their last five, most notably against the Bruins just four nights ago. With eight skaters in double didgit points, this team can pack a punch above what their record might indicate. Led by captain Boone Jenner with 11 goals already this season, the Senators defence will have their work cut out for them slowing Columbus down.