Senators at Avalanche

How to watch: TSN5 / RDSI

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 9 p.m. EST

Where: Ball Arena

We've reached the end of this five-game Western Conference road trip as the Sens are set to take on the Avalanche tonight. For the second time in three games the Senators will be tasked with facing one of the two most recent Stanley Cup Champions.

Yesterday afternoon the Senators had the chance to get their first full practice under interim head coach Jacques Martin under their belt. The message was clear this team needs to be a puck possession team and pressure their opponent, and it reflected in their drills.

The Senators will look to establish the tone early tonight with the adjustments to their systems. While it starts with leadership look to some of the other young stars to carry the torch here as well. Josh Norris is riding a three-game goal streak and has five goals in his last seven games. The time to ride the hot hand is now, as this game could act as a tentpole moment to turn the page to what this Senators team can become.

The Avalanche still boast that Stanley Cup pedigree, though they will be without star defenceman Cale Makar as he recovers from a lower body injury. The third most potent offence in the league averaging 3.56 goals per game led by Valeri Nichushkin, Mikko Rantanene, and Nathan MacKinnon with 15, 15 and 14 goals respectively this group will be a challenge to slow down. MacKinnon is on one of the hottest streaks of his career right now, carrying a 16-game point streak into tonight.

On the defensive side of the puck the Avs boast a top ten penalty kill, though the Senators might catch a break on that front with the Avalanche lacking one of the quarterbacks of their penalty kill in Cale Makar. Even without Makar, the Avalanche penalty kill is no joke and the Senators will have to be disciplined to take advantage when they are on the power play.

Expect a hungry Senators team looking to end this tough road-trip on a high note tonight.