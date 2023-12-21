Senators at Avalanche

Previewing the Senators final game of a five-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena

OTTatCOL
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

How to watch: TSN5 / RDSI

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 9 p.m. EST

Where: Ball Arena

We've reached the end of this five-game Western Conference road trip as the Sens are set to take on the Avalanche tonight. For the second time in three games the Senators will be tasked with facing one of the two most recent Stanley Cup Champions.

Yesterday afternoon the Senators had the chance to get their first full practice under interim head coach Jacques Martin under their belt. The message was clear this team needs to be a puck possession team and pressure their opponent, and it reflected in their drills.

The Senators will look to establish the tone early tonight with the adjustments to their systems. While it starts with leadership look to some of the other young stars to carry the torch here as well. Josh Norris is riding a three-game goal streak and has five goals in his last seven games. The time to ride the hot hand is now, as this game could act as a tentpole moment to turn the page to what this Senators team can become.

Related news:

The Avalanche still boast that Stanley Cup pedigree, though they will be without star defenceman Cale Makar as he recovers from a lower body injury. The third most potent offence in the league averaging 3.56 goals per game led by Valeri Nichushkin, Mikko Rantanene, and Nathan MacKinnon with 15, 15 and 14 goals respectively this group will be a challenge to slow down. MacKinnon is on one of the hottest streaks of his career right now, carrying a 16-game point streak into tonight.

On the defensive side of the puck the Avs boast a top ten penalty kill, though the Senators might catch a break on that front with the Avalanche lacking one of the quarterbacks of their penalty kill in Cale Makar. Even without Makar, the Avalanche penalty kill is no joke and the Senators will have to be disciplined to take advantage when they are on the power play.

Expect a hungry Senators team looking to end this tough road-trip on a high note tonight.

By the numbers

Head-to-head Article

The Sens held an optional skate this morning however, interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned in his media that he doesn't anticipate any changes to the lines tonight. Below is how the Sens lined up in their last game against Arizona:

Projected Lines Article

Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin and defenceman Jake Sanderson ahead of tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche:

Watch the last outing between the Senators and Avalanche:

Condensed Game: Avalanche @ Senators

News Feed

Game Day 5: OTT at COL

Game Day 5: OTT at COL
Senators at Coyotes

Senators at Coyotes
Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach

Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach
Senators at Golden Knights

Senators fall to Golden Knights
Game Day 5: OTT at VGK

Game Day 5: OTT at VGK
Game Day 5: OTT at DAL

Game Day 5: OTT at DAL
Senators at Stars

Senators stopped by Stars
Game Day 5: OTT at STL

Game Day 5: OTT at STL
Senators at Blues

Senators fall to Blues
Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT

Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT
Hurricanes vs Senators

Senators fall to Hurricanes
Game Day 5: OTT at DET

Game Day 5: OTT at DET
Senators at Red Wings

Senators down the Red Wings
Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT

Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT
Maple Leafs vs Senators

Senators late rally falls just short in the Battle of Ontario
Miracle Day

Senators Community Foundation and CIBC join forces on Miracle Day
Senators appoint Jacques Martin

Senators appoint Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to Coaching Staff
Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT