Senators fall to Golden Knights

The Senators knew coming onto this road trip that it was going to be difficult and it certainly doesn't get any easier tonight as they face the league leading Golden Knights. Vegas has picked up right where they left off after winning the Stanley Cup last season, establishing themselves as one of the league's best on both sides of the puck. On the defensive side in particular this group rarely makes mistakes and defends as a group of five.

That's why they rank second and third in the league in penalty kill percentage (87.4%) and goals against (2.48). Offensively they're a juggernaut as well led by Marchessauly, Karlsson, Eichel and Stone who have combined for 50 goals already this season.

Related news:

The Senators will be without a trio of forwards tonight as Vladimir Tarasenko is away from the team tending to a family matter, and Mathieu Joseph and Rourke Chartier have been ruled out with injuries sustained against Dallas. In response to that the Sens recalled Jiri Smejkal and Angus Crookshank from Belleville to join the team tonight.

When the times get tough the tough get going and we should expect nothing less from the Sens leadership group of Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle who have combined for 72 points this season and will look to strike early and often today. The team needs a boost on their special teams, primarily the power play which has gone 0/9 over their last three. Look for Tkachuk, Stützle and Giroux to aim remedy that tonight.