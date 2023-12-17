Senators fall to Golden Knights

Recapping the Senators game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena

ott-OTTatVGK
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The Senators knew coming onto this road trip that it was going to be difficult and it certainly doesn't get any easier tonight as they face the league leading Golden Knights. Vegas has picked up right where they left off after winning the Stanley Cup last season, establishing themselves as one of the league's best on both sides of the puck. On the defensive side in particular this group rarely makes mistakes and defends as a group of five.

That's why they rank second and third in the league in penalty kill percentage (87.4%) and goals against (2.48). Offensively they're a juggernaut as well led by Marchessauly, Karlsson, Eichel and Stone who have combined for 50 goals already this season.

Related news:

The Senators will be without a trio of forwards tonight as Vladimir Tarasenko is away from the team tending to a family matter, and Mathieu Joseph and Rourke Chartier have been ruled out with injuries sustained against Dallas. In response to that the Sens recalled Jiri Smejkal and Angus Crookshank from Belleville to join the team tonight.

When the times get tough the tough get going and we should expect nothing less from the Sens leadership group of Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle who have combined for 72 points this season and will look to strike early and often today. The team needs a boost on their special teams, primarily the power play which has gone 0/9 over their last three. Look for Tkachuk, Stützle and Giroux to aim remedy that tonight.

By the numbers

Head-to-head Article

With the early start in Las Vegas the team did not hold a morning skate today, below is how they are expected to line up against tonight:

Projected Lines Article

Hear from head coach D.J. Smith and forward Angus Crookshank ahead of tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena:

Before puck drop tonight, Angus Crookshank got to take a spin around the ice for his rookie lap here in Las Vegas:

We are live at T-Mobile Arena!

Goal: Jack Eichel breaks the game open by putting a wrist shot past Korpisalo on his first shot of the game to make it 1-0 Golden Knights.

Penalty: Ivan Barbashev puts the puck over the glass and is called for delay of game with 14:35 to play. Sens get the first try on the man advantage.

Goal: Josh Norris connects on a one-timer and powers it off Adin Hill's pad and in to tie the game 1-1 at the 6:25 mark of the period.

OTT@VGK: Norris scores goal against Adin Hill

Penalty: Nicholas Hague is called for tripping Parker Kelly at the 9:38 mark and the Sens are back on the power play.

Goal: Ridly Greig shows the quick release on a wrist shot off the feed from Claude Giroux to make it 2-1 Sens as they go 2/2 on the power play to start the game.

OTT@VGK: Greig scores goal against Logan Thompson

Goal: Jonathan Marchessault gets a wrist shot past Korpisalo at the 13:32 mark to tie the game 2-2.

Penalty:\ Travis Hamonic is called for cross-checking Chandler Stephenson with 1:08 remaining in the period. Vegas gets their first try on the power play.

The first comes to an end tied two a piece. The Golden Knights will resume the power play for 52 seconds to start the second.

First Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Golden Knights
2
Goals
2
11
Shots
9
52.6%
Face-off percentage%
47.4%
2/2
Power Play
0/1
9
Hits
6
4
Blocks
7

The Senators kick off the second period by killing off the remainder of the penalty on Travis Hamonic.

Penalty: Erik Brännström is called for slashing Michael Amadio at the 5:19 mark to give the Golden Knights their second try on the man advantage.

Senators are able to kill off another penalty.

Penalty: Zack MacEwen is called for high sticking Alec Martinez with 10:34 remaining in the second.

Goal: Nicolas Roy gets behind the defence, fakes right and flips the puck over Korpisalo's outstretched pad off his backhand to make it 3-2 Vegas.

Penalty: Nicolas Roy is called for holding Travis Hamonic with 9:32 to play in the second and the Senators will have the chance to make it 3/3 on the power play.

Goal: Josh Norris loses his footing and Mark Stone is able to grab the puck to feed a streaking Chandler Stephenson who puts on a couple of moves before beating Joonas Korpisalo. 4-2 Golden Knights

Golden Knights are able to kill off the remainder of the penalty and we're back to even strength.

Penalty: Michael Amadio is called for hooking Tim Stützle with 5:12 left to play.

Golden Knights stand tall on this one.

Goal: Ivan Barbashev scores on a wrist shot to put the Golden Knights up 5-2 with 11 seconds left in the second.

Penalty: Ben Hutton puts the puck over the boards and is called for delay of game with 4 seconds to play.

This period comes to an end with Vegas owning a 5-2 lead. Sens will be on the power play for 1:56 to start the third.

Second Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Golden Knights
2
Goals
5
15
Shots
24
62.5%
Face-off percentage%
37.5%
2/5
Power Play
1/3
20
Hits
17
10
Blocks
10

Golden Knights kill off yet another penalty.

Penalty: Ridly Greig is called for slashing William Karlsson with 14:47 remaining in the game.

Goal: William Karlsson scores on the power play off Mark Stone's rebound to make it 6-2.

Penalty: Jacob Bernard-Docker is called for cross-checking Michael Amadio with 4:23 to play.

Watch the full recap below:

Recap: Senators at Golden Knights 12.17.23

