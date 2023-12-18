Nikitin named IIHF U20 Goaltender of the Tournament

The IIHF U20 Division 1A World Championship has come and gone and to the winner goes a berth in next years World Junior Championship right here in Ottawa. It seems only fitting that one of the Senators very own prospects, Vladimir Nikitin, helped propel his team to victory and as a result will get to play in the Nation's Capital before beginning his Sens career. Even more fitting that as a result of his incredible play, Nikitin was named Goaltender of the Tournament.

Nikitin stood tall between the pipes game after game, helping guide Kazakhstan to a perfect 5-0 record. Boasting a 0.944% save percentage, and just a 1.44 goals against average, including a 33 save shutout performance against France, Nikitin stood on his head throughout the tournament.

Taken by the Senators in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, 207th overall, Nikitin is in the midst of his first season in North America playing for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL. In eight games, Nikitin owns an 0.837% save percentage, 4.40 goals against average with a 3-3-1 record.

Keep your eyes on his career as fans in Ottawa will have the chance to see Nikitin at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship next December right here in the Nations Capital.