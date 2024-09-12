Senators announce road jersey partnership with Calian

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has partnered with Calian Group Ltd. on a multi-year deal in which the team will wear Calian’s logo on their road jersey.

Of the partnership, Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder said:

“We are very excited to partner with Calian, a locally grown Canadian company who knows what it takes to compete on the global stage. Through this landmark agreement Calian is taking our business relationship to a new level and demonstrating their commitment to our team and continued commitment to our community. Over the next three years we will elevate each other on and off the ice and continue to support each other’s ambition of growth, excellence and success on the national and international stage. We are stronger together.”

Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian, expressed the company’s excitement at the new agreement:

“This partnership is more than a sponsorship, it’s the alignment of two organizations that share many of the same values and winning characteristics like perseverance, resiliency and agility. We both have a proud history in Ottawa, and with our road jersey sponsorship, we can take this partnership well beyond our city limits reaching proud Sens fans and Calian employees and customers throughout Canada and the U.S. When they hit the ice, we are hitting the ice with them regardless of where the game takes them.”

This is not a new partnership between the Senators and Calian, who have been working together for over 10 years, during which Calian has provided cybersecurity and information technology services. The agreement will mark the first time in Senators’ history that the team’s road jersey will feature a sponsor logo. The Calian logo will hit the ice with the team for the first time in the preseason on Sunday, September 22, on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs.