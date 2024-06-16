Senators and Hockeyville visit Elliot Lake

After taking part in the inaugural Kraft Hockeyville in Salmon River, NS back in 2006 the Sens have been somewhat of a regular fixture in the event. Participating this year marks the Senators ninth Kraft Hockeyville game, including four games in the last three years.

Following a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2022 the Senators partook in Kraft Hockeyville games in Gander, NL and Bouctouche, NB on behalf of the communities of Twillingate, NL and Elisipogtog First Nation in NB respectively. They followed that up last season with Drake Batherson making a homecoming when the Senators defeated the Panthers 4-2 at the Hockeyville in Sydney.