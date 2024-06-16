Senators and Hockeyville visit Elliot Lake

Ottawa taking part in 2024 Kraft Hockeyville once again this season

Kraft Hockeyville

Senators fans in Elliot Lake, Ontario will have a chance to cheer on their favourite players in person on September 29, 2024 when Hockeyville comes to town.  

Elliot Lake won the a fan vote which concluded on March 30, 2023 to help them rebuild an important part of their community.

After taking part in the inaugural Kraft Hockeyville in Salmon River, NS back in 2006 the Sens have been somewhat of a regular fixture in the event. Participating this year marks the Senators ninth Kraft Hockeyville game, including four games in the last three years.

Following a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2022 the Senators partook in Kraft Hockeyville games in Gander, NL and Bouctouche, NB on behalf of the communities of Twillingate, NL and Elisipogtog First Nation in NB respectively. They followed that up last season with Drake Batherson making a homecoming when the Senators defeated the Panthers 4-2 at the Hockeyville in Sydney.

Sens travel to Sydney, NS for Kraft Hockeyville

The game in Elliot Lake will provide a preseason rematch between the Senators and Penguins who faced off in the Nova Scotia Showdown last season. The game pit hometown hero Sidney Crosby and Penguins defenceman Ryan Graves against New Minas, NS own Drake Batherson and Matthew Highmore of Dartmouth, NS. The Senators were able to shut out the Penguins for a 3-0 victory.

News Feed

David Bell Agrees to Contract Extension

Senators host inaugural Spring Members Summit

Contract for Cole

Another year for Angus Crookshank

Senators at the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Senators Round Out Coaching Staff

Second Time is the Charm for Donovan at Memorial Cup

Senators Staff and Alumni Honoured at Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame and RGA Ascension Gala

Sens at the World Championship

Senators Make a Difference on McHappy Day

Five Takeaways from Travis Green's Press Conference

Senators Land Seventh Overall Pick in NHL Draft Lottery

Senators name Travis Green Head Coach

Got Our Guy

Senators at the World Championships

Senators to participate in 30th annual McHappy Day

Senators chances in the NHL Draft Lottery

Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy