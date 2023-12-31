Preview: Sabres vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 6 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

For the last time in 2023, the Senators are set to hit the ice at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight hosting the visiting Buffalo Sabres for the second and final time this season. Get your tickets here!

The last time these two saw each other back on Oct. 27, it was Buffalo that walked away with the victory. Looking to bounce back after their last game against New Jersey, the Senators look to end the year with a win here tonight.

The Senators enter this tilt having shown signs of improvement in the two games prior to New Jersey against Pittsburgh and Toronto. Beyond simply winning the game, the Sens showed a notable improvement in composure and calmness when holding the lead against Toronto, and in their offensive pressure in both games.

Following the New Jersey game sustaining offensive pressure and neutral zone play were points of emphasis that interim head coach Jacques Martin focused on during yesterday's film review and practice drills. Look for the Sens to get back to that tonight against Buffalo.

The Sabres come into Canadian Tire Centre on the second night of a back-to-back fresh off beating Columbus in overtime. The win puts Buffalo at 0.500% for points in their last ten, having gone 4-4-2 and sitting eight points ahead of the Senators in the standings (though the Sens have six games in hand).

Last season it was Tage Thompson who had a break out season for the Sabres tallying 94 points in 78 games, this season it's Casey Mittelstadt who is in the midst of a career season. The 2017 first-round pick has 10 goals and 21 assists for a team leading 31 points in 37 games on pace for 22 goals, 47 assists and 69 points, all career bests.

Beyond Mittelstadt the Sens will have their hands full slowing down Jeff Skinner the team leader in goals (15) and provider of last night's overtime winner and J.J. Peterka with 12 goals of his own, as well as stellar young defenceman Rasmus Dahlin who sits in second on the team with 29 points.