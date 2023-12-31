Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Buffalo Sabres at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

It's an early start at Canadian Tire Centre tonight and a full house expected tonight, so be sure to arrive early to beat the crowd and enjoy the final game of 2023!

The Senators and Sabres came into this season with expectations of taking the next step to become a playoff team, and while both sides have hadtheir struggles early they both can end 2023 on a high and get back on pace for the playoffs.

The Senators look to rebound from their game against the New Jersey Devils on Friday following back-to-back strong showings against the Penguins and Maple Leafs. 3-7-0 in their last ten, the Senators have show signs of improvement of late. With six games in hand on the visiting Sabres, tonight is a real opportunity to make up some ground in the Atlantic Division. With Thomas Chabot back in the fold, that task becomes all the more manageable.

Buffalo comes into this one on the second night of a back-to-back after downing Columbus in overtime last night. 4-4-2 over their last ten, the Sabres have been a back-and-forth team this season but have shown the ability to take down the leagues top teams in glaring fashion. Look no further than the 9-3 beat down they dealt the Maple Leafs on Dec. 21 to know what this team is capable of. With seven skaters with 20+ points, led by Casey Mittelstadt with 31, this Buffalo team can score and will need to be contained for a full 60 minute effort.

Roster report:

Thomas Chabot will make his return to the line-up tonight after being held out with a lower body injury since Dec. 2. The Senators didn't hold a morning skate today, opting for an off-ice work out instead. Below is how the team has been practicing during the week, though during the last two games Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson lined up with Vladimir Tarasenko while Josh Norris and Claude Giroux lined up with Brady Tkachuk:

Projected Lines Article

Who to watch:

Making his return after being held out for the last 12 games with a fractured tibia, Thomas Chabot will look to put his stamp on tonight's battle. Chabot has been limited to just nine games this season and in those games he has tallied four assists. The Senators have been at their best when the defence is contributing offence and Chabot's career 0.60 points per game ought to help the cause, especially his ability on the power play where the Senators have struggled of late.

Chabot has built a reputation in the NHL as a strong skating defenceman with the ability to break the puck out in transition. As the team continues their emphasis on putting pressure on the opponent in their own zone and controlling the neutral zone play, Chabot's ability will be a welcomed addition. Add in his ability to quarterback the power play and the Sens may have just the boose they have been looking for on the man advantage.

Divisional battles:

Making up ground in the Atlantic division has been a task easier said than done this season. Both the Senators and Sabres have played ten divisional games with the Sens amassing a 5-5-0 record for 10 points while the Sabres have a 5-4-1 record for 11 points. In their one meeting this season it was the Sabres who walked away with two points at Canadian Tire Centre and the Senators will look to draw even in those divisional points tonight.

This is how the Atlantic Division currently looks as the Sens look to make up ground:

Atlantic Division Standings

Place
Team
Points
Games remaining
1
Boston Bruins
48
48
2
Florida Panthers
46
46
3
Toronto Maple Leafs
41
48
4
Tampa Bay Lightning
39
45
5
Detroit Red Wings
38
46
6
Montreal Canadiens
35
47
7
Buffalo Sabres
34
45
8
Ottawa Senators
26
51

Where to watch:

For those not at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game will be carried live on TSN5 . Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

