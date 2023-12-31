Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT

The set up:

It's an early start at Canadian Tire Centre tonight and a full house expected tonight, so be sure to arrive early to beat the crowd and enjoy the final game of 2023!

The Senators and Sabres came into this season with expectations of taking the next step to become a playoff team, and while both sides have hadtheir struggles early they both can end 2023 on a high and get back on pace for the playoffs.

The Senators look to rebound from their game against the New Jersey Devils on Friday following back-to-back strong showings against the Penguins and Maple Leafs. 3-7-0 in their last ten, the Senators have show signs of improvement of late. With six games in hand on the visiting Sabres, tonight is a real opportunity to make up some ground in the Atlantic Division. With Thomas Chabot back in the fold, that task becomes all the more manageable.

Buffalo comes into this one on the second night of a back-to-back after downing Columbus in overtime last night. 4-4-2 over their last ten, the Sabres have been a back-and-forth team this season but have shown the ability to take down the leagues top teams in glaring fashion. Look no further than the 9-3 beat down they dealt the Maple Leafs on Dec. 21 to know what this team is capable of. With seven skaters with 20+ points, led by Casey Mittelstadt with 31, this Buffalo team can score and will need to be contained for a full 60 minute effort.